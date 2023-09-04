LOUD Saadhak confirms talks with NRG after leaked screenshot

LOUD captain Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro has confirmed he has held talks with NRG, but insists there is nothing set in stone as of yet.

The Argentine player has been mooted as an option for NRG as the North American team is expected to remove at least two players after a disappointing season that culminated in a top-12 finish at Valorant Champions 2023.

Sam ‘s0m’ Oh and Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta have publicly said that they are no longer part of the team, though NRG has not yet confirmed any changes. At the same time, reports suggest that Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks could also be on his way out of the team, just one year after being signed from FunPlus Phoenix.

While streaming on Sunday, Saadhak wished to address the leaked screenshot that showed him in a Discord group message with NRG coach Chet Singh and agent Derrick Truong. He confirmed that he has held talks with the coach, but insisted that nothing has been finalized.

“There was a talk with Chet, but in part, it was a formality,” he told his viewers. “I don’t know if you guys know how the esports world works, but there are a lot of similarities to how things work in the business world.

“In business, sometimes there are moments when you go out there and just [makes handshake gesture]. Does it mean you will be with the guy? No, it doesn’t.

“You’re getting to know [what’s out there], you’re expanding your horizons, you’re getting to know more people. I will not hide the fact that I spoke with him, because I did. But I want you guys to relax. I know there’s a lot of misinformation in esports. Nothing is set in stone. It’s just networking. I think that’s the appropriate word.”

Saadhak talks potential LOUD exit

While Saadhak noted there is nothing concrete with NRG, he did not rule out the possibility of embarking on a new challenge in 2024.

If that happens, he is confident that the team will be able to recover.

“I think I have done things right and that, if I join another team next year, I will leave Brazil in a good state and will leave people ready to take Brazil to the next level, or at least to keep Brazil at a high level,” he said.

“I have always taught everything I know to those around me. No one will depend on me. I don’t want anyone to feel abandoned. I feel like I have left everyone as prepared as possible. It’s part of what a father does.”

Saadhak recalled that he has been grooming Felipe ‘Less’ Basso to be his successor as the team’s in-game leader. The 18-year-old Brazilian was calling the shots as LOUD beat NRG to the VCT Americas trophy, back in May.

The Brazilian team ended the season with a third-place finish at Valorant Champions 2023, surpassing everyone’s expectations following rumors of friction between star player Erick ‘aspas’ Santos and the rest of the squad.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.