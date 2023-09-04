Valorant pro Daveeys dies aged 23

Colombian Professional Valorant player Santiago ‘Daveeys’ Ruiz has died at the age of 23, his organization KRÜ Esports confirmed on September 4.

KRÜ, who Daveeys joined in October 2022, announced that he had died on Saturday, September 3.

His 23rd birthday was on September 2, 2023.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to inform you that, after suffering a decompensation on Sunday, @Daveeys21 passed away,” the statement from KRÜ reads.

“There is no way to soften this, it took us all by surprise.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The statement, in Spanish, continues, “Daveeys, Santi, was a spectacular player and a first-class teammate. With his trademark hard-working humility, he was proud to be able to inspire and represent his country and region at the top of the global VALORANT. It was his dream, and he saw it come true.

Article continues after ad

“All of us at KRÜ accompany their family and friends in this difficult moment, and we ask the entire community to support them with their strength and love.”

Article continues after ad

Daveeys

This is a breaking story, more to follow.