All Valorant teams playing in VCT leagues in 2024

The VCT international leagues will expand in 2024 to host one more Valorant squad each. Dexerto has put together a list of all the teams in each league to help fans know what to expect.

The second year of the Valorant Champions Tour will see the international leagues expand by one team. The new Valorant teams joining the VCT leagues for 2024 were decided through promotion tournaments, called Ascension, held in each region.

The teams who win the promotion tournaments will earn a two-year stay in their respective VCT league. During this period, they will have access to the same benefits as the partner organizations and can qualify for Masters events and Valorant Champions.

The Guard The Guard won VCT Americas Ascension

After this two-year window, the teams will return to their Challenger League to battle their way back to the region’s highest tier of competition.

The international leagues, VCT Americas, VCT EMEA and VCT Pacific, will continue to expand in this fashion, one team at a time, until hitting a cap of 14 teams in 2027.

All Valorant teams in VCT international leagues in 2024

VCT Americas:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

FURIA Esports

KRÜ Esports

Leviatán

LOUD

MIBR

NRG Esports

Sentinels

The Guard

VCT EMEA:

BBL Esports

Fnatic

FUT Esports

Giants

Karmine Corp

KOI

NAVI

Team Heretics

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Gentle Mates

VCT Pacific