VCT Pacific giants open applications for Valorant team after Champions exit

VCT Pacific team ZETA DIVISION has opened an application process for its Valorant roster after a disappointing season that ended with a group-stage exit at Valorant Champions 2023.

In a statement issued on its website, the Japanese organization revealed that it is looking for “players, coaches, and analysts” as it looks to return to the top in 2024.

“The team’s goal is to win VCT Pacific 2024 and participate in and win Valorant Champions 2024,” ZETA DIVISION added.

The announcement comes just days after ZETA DIVISION was eliminated from Valorant Champions 2023 in 13th-16th place following defeats to Fnatic and NRG.

The team’s struggles in Los Angeles were representative of a disappointing season that began with a Round of 32 exit at VCT LOCK//IN. The biggest blow, however, came when the team missed out on VCT Masters Tokyo — a historic moment for Japanese Valorant — after placing 5th-6th in the VCT Pacific League playoffs.

It remains unclear which players and members of staff, if any, will stay on. According to the VCT Contract Database, all six players and head coach Motoyama ‘XQQ’ Hibiki have contracts until the end of 2026.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

ZETA DIVISION opens applications for Valorant team

A Radiant rank and the ability to communicate “smoothly” in Japanese are among the qualifications listed for players, who must be at least 18 years old by January 31, 2024.

ZETA DIVISION is open to recruiting players who are contracted to other organizations, though they must ask their team for permission before applying. “If your application is successful, we will contact your team,” the organization said.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ZETA DIVISION’s season came to an end in the group stage of Valorant Champions

Players can apply for a spot on ZETA DIVISION’s Valorant team by filling out a Google Form. The selection process will also include interviews and tryouts.

ZETA DIVISION is not the first team from VCT Pacific to invite applications for its Valorant team. Last month, DetonatioN FocusMe, another Japanese organization, announced an open recruitment process after its Valorant team went 0-11 in 2023.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.