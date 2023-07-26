NRG reportedly keen on aspas for VCT 2024 amid LOUD rift rumors

A report has come out that NRG Esports is keen to sign star Valorant player Erick ‘aspas’ Santos amid rumors of a rift in the LOUD roster.

It has been previously reported that there is a rift in the LOUD Valorant roster between star player aspas and the rest of the squad. Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, an esports insider, claimed that the team was dealing with internal issues and that LOUD traveled to Brazil recently, without aspas, and practiced without him in the lineup.

A new report from Mais Esports now claims that NRG Esports is keen to sign aspas for the 2024 season. The free-agency period for Valorant esports is not yet upon us, but it seems that NRG is already thinking about making moves and has shown interest in signing the star Jett player.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games asapas kept the mood light with his many dog plushies at Valorant Champions.

aspas’ contract with LOUD expires in 2023 and the player will have the option to go to other VCT squads or sign another contract with the Brazilian team.

NRG is one of the top teams in VCT Americas, placing third in the regular season and fourth at Masters Tokyo. LOUD placed first in the VCT Americas regular season but bombed out of Masters Tokyo in 7th-8th place.

NRG have reportedly shown interest in signing aspas

The report further states that NRG inquired about aspas, along with former LOUD player Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna, at some point during the 2022/23 off-season.

Neither player ended up signing with the organization, aspas return to LOUD and pANcada signed with Sentinels. NRG signed Sam ‘s0m’ Oh and Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks during that off-season for the smokes and primary Duelist roles respectively.

NRG themselves only have two players with expiring contracts on their roster in s0m and substitute Alan ‘ethos’ Ruan. LOUD, however, have multiple players with contracts expiring in 2023. Along with aspas, Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro, Felipe ‘Less’ Basso and Arthur ‘tuyz’ Vieira all have contracts ending this year.

Fans will have to wait for how the off-season will shake out as the free agency period is set to start after the conclusion of Valorant Champions 2023, which features both NRG Esports and LOUD.

NRG players Pujan ‘FNS‘ Mehta and Victor ‘Victor‘ Wong have refuted the report that NRG is interested in signing aspas for next season.

