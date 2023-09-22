LOUD reportedly making surprising role swap after aspas exit

VCT Americas team LOUD has its sights set on another rising talent as one of the team’s players will transition to a duelist role, according to recent reports.

The Brazilian giants are in the market for a new player after losing star duelist Erick ‘aspas’ Santos, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with LATAM side Leviatán.

Initial reports credited LOUD with an interest in Ilan ‘havoc’ Eloy, a 17-year-old duelist who is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s most exciting talents. He played a key role as The Union won the first split of Valorant Challengers Brazil in 2023 before stepping down from the lineup in April due to personal reasons.

However, LOUD seem to have changed their mind in recent days. According to Globo Esporte and Brazilian insider ‘Noyn’, Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro, who still has not officially committed his future to LOUD, wants to put Arthur ‘tuyz’ Vieira on the duelist role and sign another The Union star, Gustavo ‘GuhRVN’ Ferreira, to play as a controller.

tuyz is no stranger to playing as a duelist, which was his role before he joined LOUD at the end of 2022. This season, he played on controllers only, with Omen his most-picked agent, followed by Harbor and Astra.

LOUD also making coaching changes

Noyn claimed that LOUD are also making changes to the team’s coaching staff, with head coach Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner on his way out after a year in charge.

The former Counter-Strike pro took over from Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi after the 2022 world championship title and notably oversaw a VCT Americas title, a second-place finish at VCT LOCK//IN, and a third-place finish at Valorant Champions 2023. His contract with LOUD expires at the end of 2024.

Cauan ‘cauanzin’ Pereira remains the only player who is contracted to LOUD for the 2024 season, though Felipe ‘Less’ Basso, Saadhak, and tuyz are all expected to sign new deals with the organization soon.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.