Valorant star aspas may be leaving LOUD in off-season amid report of team drama

Valorant superstar aspas, one of the best players in the world, could be leaving LOUD at the end of the season, Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau has claimed in analyst Sean ‘sgares’ Gares‘ latest video.

According to the esports insider, LOUD are weighing their options for next season and could be moving on from aspas after Valorant Champions 2023 due to internal issues.

The news comes as a huge surprise, as aspas is widely regarded as one of the best Valorant players in the world. He played a decisive role as LOUD won Valorant Champions 2022 and placed second at VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

A runner-up finish at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 seemed to indicate that LOUD remained on the right track after losing Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna to Sentinels, but the Brazilian giants surprisingly hit a brick wall at VCT Masters Tokyo, where they were sent packing in 7th-8th place following defeats to Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming.

Rumors swirl around aspas and LOUD

In a press conference after LOUD’s elimination, Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro revealed that the team had been dealing with “outside of the server issues”, though he did not want to elaborate on what that meant exactly.

Slasher claimed in the video that LOUD traveled to Brazil recently and scrimmed without aspas as the Valorant star opted to remain in Los Angeles.

“I have been told that the situation within the team is so bad that they could play even worse at Champions than they did in Tokyo, and many believe that the team might be fractured completely and the chances of aspas leaving are 90% or higher after the season is over,” Slasher said.

It remains unclear where aspas could go if he does ends up leaving LOUD, but there should be no shortage of suitors for the 20-year-old duelist.

According to Slasher, aspas is good friends with Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna, so a move to Sentinels is a possibility. However, sgares said the likelihood of that happening is low because it would hinge on multiple factors including Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo leaving and potential language barrier issues with Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone.

“It’s such a stretch,” sgares said. “What’s the point of playing on an English-speaking team if there just going to bring in another Portuguese-speaking player. And then you run into the problem of why would Sentinels want an all-Brazilan team.”

LOUD have been drawn into Valorant Champions’ Group D, alongside DRX, NAVI and Team Liquid. In their first series in Los Angeles, the team will face the VCT Pacific giants in a rematch of the VCT LOCK//IN semi-finals.