VCT team opens applications for Valorant roster after disastrous season

VCT Pacific side DetonatioN FocusMe is holding an open recruitment process for its Valorant team after a winless season. Here is how you can apply.

Japanese organization DetonatioN FocusMe has announced that it is looking for new players to be part of its Valorant team for 2024. The announcement comes after a disastrous season that saw DFM lose all 11 matches played in VCT competitions (VCT LOCK//IN, VCT Pacific and LCQ).

It remains unclear at this point whether DetonatioN FocusMe will be keeping any of their players for the new season. According to the VCT Global Contract Database, three of the team’s players — Ryumon ‘Reita’ Oshiro, Park ‘Seoldam’ Sang-min and Seo ‘Suggest’ Jae-young — have contracts expiring at the end of the year.

DetonatioN FocusMe is looking for Radiant-ranked players who are at least 18 years old and have a rating of 600 or higher. Applicants must be able to obtain a visa to stay in Korea, where the VCT Pacific league takes place.

According to the Japanese organization, there will be no nationality restrictions during this recruitment process. However, VCT teams are limited to one import player on their starting roster as at least four starting members must be residents of countries that the league represents.

Successful applicants will need to undergo what DetonatioN FocusMe describes as a “practical skills assessment”. The players who pass this stage will then go through a round of interviews with the organization’s CEO and the coaching staff before contract negotiations can begin.

Valorant players wishing to apply for a spot on DetonatioN FocusMe need only to fill in a Google Form. The application deadline is August 6 at 23:59 (Japan Standard Time).

