Brother of Paper Rex star signs on to T1 for the 2024 VCT season

xccurate, the brother of Paper Rex’s star Valorant player f0rsakeN, has signed on to T1 for the 2024 VCT season alongside another veteran player and a young prospect.

After watching his younger brother, Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto, play in the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2023, the former CSGO pro Kevin “xccurate” Susanto said on stream he wanted to compete professionally once more after seeing f0rsakeN on the big stage.

Despite telling his audience that he will most likely start from 0, xccurate has now signed onto T1 for the 2024 VCT season. xccurate was already linked to T1 and now that has been confirmed as true.

Alongside xccurate, Korean veteran Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won and young prospect Ham “iZu” Woo-joo will be joining the squad.

xccurate has had a long career in CSGO. Attending two majors under Tyloo, the then-awper made it into the New Legends stage of the 2018 London Major, a huge accomplishment for Asian CS.

However, after retiring from CSGO, he has only been intermittently active in Valorant with a few Indonesian Challengers matches under his belt. However, we now see him signing onto T1 until 2025, according to the VCT contract database.

k1Ng meanwhile was part of the original Vision Strikers roster which eventually became DRX, in which they famously went on a 102-match winning streak.

He was eventually signed on to Gen.G for the 2023 season. However, a disappointing year, despite a great start to the regular season, saw the org drop most of their roster for the 2024 season.

iZu is a young player from Korea who made his name this year with the Japanese team Jadeite. Despite his team not making it into the first Japanese Challengers split, they qualified for the second split and impressed the Japanese scene.

iZu and Jadeite finished second in the Challenger Regular Season with a Grand Finals appearance in the split. They would lose to SCARZ, not qualifying for the Ascension tournament.

Now, for the first time in VCT history, we will have a sibling rivalry in the Pacific League.