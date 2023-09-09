Sentinels hint at TenZ stay for 2024 VCT season

Sentinels have dropped a major hint that Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo will be part of the team’s roster for the 2024 season.

The North American organization announced that TenZ is “here to stay” through a skit video posted on X/Twitter on September 8.

The video sees content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik attempt to raise $8 million on “Shark Tank”, a reality TV series in which venture capitalists, known as the ‘sharks’, listen to investment proposals and decide whether to invest in those projects.

After initially failing to convince the sharks to invest in Sentinels, tarik finally wins them over by saying that TenZ is staying “for good”. Many in the Valorant community have interpreted this as an announcement that TenZ has re-signed with the organization for the 2024 season, though Sentinels stopped short of saying that he will be part of the team.

TenZ’s future has long been the subject of conjecture in the Valorant scene, with his contract due to expire at the end of 2023. He struggled for form this season and even missed three weeks of action during the VCT Americas League due to illness and a finger injury.

Sentinels’ sole international appearance this year came at VCT LOCK//IN as they failed to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. The team’s season came to an end on July 19 following a defeat to Leviatán in the Americas last-chance qualifier.

Less than two weeks later, rumors began surfacing that Sentinels were considering replacing TenZ with LOUD star Erick ‘aspas’ Santos, one of the best duelists in the world.

Last month, TenZ appeared to suggest that he would remain with Sentinels as he said that the team would resume practice soon, presumably with the off-season tournaments in mind.

Sentinels have not yet made any announcements about the future of Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, whose contract is also running out soon. Every other player on the team is tied to the organization until the end of 2024.

TenZ is currently in Japan, where he will attend RAGE VALORANT, a two-day exhibition event in Tokyo that will feature an all-star match pitting Japanese players against international stars.

