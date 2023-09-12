Evil Geniuses Valorant champs reportedly face pay cuts or departure after team shakeup

Evil Geniuses has reportedly allowed their Valorant Champions-winning starting roster to field offers days after dropping their reserve team.

According to Valorant reporter Max Katz, Evil Geniuses has allowed their Valorant Champions winning starting roster to explore their options, or if they do stay with the team they would be asked to accept a “significant pay cut.”

The reports come days after EG announced the dropping of their reserve roster, which included NA staples such as Brendan “BcJ” Jensen, Jeffery “Reformed” Lu, and Vincent “Apothen” Le.

EG reportedly allows Champions-winning roster to explore options or stay on the team with a pay cut

Leading up to the report from Katz, several members of the starting EG roster had tweeted cryptic messages, which we now know is most likely in connection to the starting roster’s dropping.

EG’s Corbin “C0M” Lee posted a series of tweets reacting to the news before it broke, saying, “Nothing makes sense.”

“No matter what you do, it doesn’t matter. Winning doesn’t matter. Just loved this year and the people I was around no matter what,” C0M tweets after his initial reaction.

EG’s Ethan ”Ethan” Arnold tweeted out earlier in the day, “I miss old esports. Where if you were good, you were on a good team. Where the was something to grind for, and if you did it successfully, you got to reap the benefits.”

Following it up with another tweet, “Winning is cool. Sucks it doesn’t matter anymore.”

EG’s Alexander “jawgemo” Mor tweets about the roster’s implosion, “Nothing is perfect, winning doesn’t mean anything until next time.”

And EG’s IGL, Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, reacted with a simple, “Wow, just f***ing wow.”

EG has not officially announced the roster’s departure yet, nor have they announced if any of the players from the starting roster will be staying on for the 2024 season, albeit with a reported pay cut.

It is also unsure if EG will be continuing their 10-man project, which they announced coming into the 2023 season.