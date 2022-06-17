Valorant rank guide: New Ascendant rank, MMR distribution & more

Valorant has brought a new rank called “Ascendant” to their competitive play and will go live in the next Episode. Here’s everything you need to know about the new set of ranks in Valorant.

The road to Immortal will be even more difficult now as players will have to overcome another rank called Ascendant. Introduced in patch 5.0, it sits between Diamond and Immortal.

Here’s a complete rundown of the new rank’s MMR distribution and matchmaking compatibility in the game.

Contents

New Ascendant rank in Valorant

The new Ascendant rank will help to balance out the player count across various ranks, allowing them to improve at their own pace.

Below, we’ve got a rundown of all of the different ranks, arranged in ascending order (1 being the lowest and 3 the highest.)

Rank Tier Division Iron 1-3 Bronze 1-3 Silver 1-3 Gold 1-3 Platinum 1-3 Diamond 1-3 Ascendant 1-3 Immortal 1-3 Radiant –

With the introduction of the new rank, Immortal will now have a smaller leaderboard population across all regions.

Who can queue with Ascendant players in Valorant?

The grouping restrictions for Ascendant players are three ranks above or below. This means an Ascendant 1 player can queue with players having Diamond 1 to up to Immortal 1 ranks.

Ascendant 1 will now be the highest placement allowance while previously it was Diamond 1. After the new Episode gets released, players will be hit with another seasonal reset but it will be “less harsh” compared to the previous one.

When is the new Valorant Episode starting?

Act 1 of Valorant Episode 5 begins on June 22, 2022. It will bring a plethora of changes to the game like a new map, a new Battle Pass, and premium cosmetic content.

With that said, The Split map will also be temporarily removed from both the Unrated and Competitive queues. The developers haven’t stated the reasons yet but we can expect some news from them soon.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the new rank in Valorant.

