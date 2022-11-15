Valorant patch 5.10 notes: Cypher & Harbor buffs, Fade nerf, more

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at [email protected]

Valorant patch 5.10 is here with a bunch of balancing changes for various Agents and to top that off, Riot has also released a brand new communication feature. Keep reading to find out everything to know about the latest update in Valorant.

Update 5.10 is the second patch in Episode 5 Act 3, and needless to say, Riot has dished out quite a few changes to balance several Agents in Valorant. Apart from that, the new real-time disruptive text detection system is also being released for the North American region before it is made available for other regions.

Given that various Agents were affected by this patch, it remains to be seen how the in-game meta shapes up in Valorant before the end of Episode 5. Let’s dive in for a detailed rundown of all the changes that were released with update 5.10.

Riot Games These are the patch highlights for update 5.10 in Valorant.

Valorant 5.10 patch notes

Valorant update 5.10 is a fairly bigger update featuring quite a few changes alongside the release of a brand-new feature. While most of the Agent changes are being deployed to refresh the in-game meta, the new real-time text detection system will definitely be a major boost to the quality of life in Valorant.

Although the feature is only being released for the North American region at the beginning, Riot has confirmed that other regions will receive this in-game tool with future updates. However, there has been no word from the developers regarding when it might happen.

Here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.10 from the official patch notes.

Agent Updates

Cypher

Trapwire Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 >>> 1500.

Neural Theft Now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals. The time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed. Maximum cast distance increased 1200 >>> 1800.

Quality of Life Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft. Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places. Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy. Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.



Fade

Prowlers Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail). Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds. Hitbox improvements. Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 >>> 2.75 seconds. Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.

Nightfall Cost increased 7 >>> 8.



Harbor

Cascade Number of purchasable charges 1 >>> 2



Gameplay Systems Updates

Real-Time Text Evaluation (North America only to start)

In addition to our existing interventions, we are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in-game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as we continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication.

These improvements will be added to North America first and expanded to more regions in the near future.

Social Updates

Fixed an issue that caused the “Auto-Reject Friend Requests: On” notification to be misaligned in the Social Panel for some languages.

Bugs

Agents

Astra

Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up.

Chamber

Fixed a bug where Chamber would fail to equip a gun at the start of a new round.

Harbor

Fixed Harbor’s Cascade being visible on Minimap for enemies with the vision of it.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel.

Neon

Fixed a bug where Neon’s Slide could be used to boost upwards in specific map locations.

So there you have it, that’s everything included in Valorant update 5.10 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

