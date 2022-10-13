Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at [email protected]

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is on the verge of release and like every new Act, there is a new battle pass for you to grind through. Keep reading to check out all the new skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you can claim from it.

Episode 5 Act 3 is scheduled to hit Valorant’s live servers on October 18 and needless to say, the upcoming update will be accompanied by a fully-loaded battle pass. Apart from the coveted weapon skins, you will also be able to unlock several gun buddies, fun sprays, and much more.

Additionally, Harbor, the latest Agent in Valorant is also scheduled to join the in-game ranks in Episode 5 Act 3. While the release of a new Agent is definitely exhilarating for everyone, the new cosmetics in the Battle Pass do not fall short in any aspect.

With that being said, let’s dive in and check out all the new weapon skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you’ll be able to claim in the game.

Contents

Riot Games Harbor is the latest Agent to join the ranks in Valorant.

What is in the Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass?

Releasing on October 18, the Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass features a variety of player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and three exquisite skin lines.

Designed with the goal to lean into an experience of adventure that feels mysterious and fun, Producer Laura Baltzer said, “we have probably the most cohesive thematic of any we’ve done before.”

“This battle pass was meant to feel mysterious and fun, to lean into a thematic of adventure. We even explore some of our current Agents’ pasts in the Unearthed card series.” Valorant’s producer went on to add, “with the Iridian Thorn skin line we were trying to create weapons that felt like a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower. At the same time, we have Starlit Odyssey, the skin line with variants in this battle pass.”

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass skins

Iridian Thorn – Bucky

Iridian Thorn – Judge

Iridian Thorn – Melee

Iridian Thorn – Operator

Iridian Thorn – Sheriff

Rune Stone – Bulldog

Rune Stone – Marshal

Rune Stone – Odin

Rune Stone – Shorty

Starlit Odyssey – Ghost

Starlit Odyssey – Guardian

Starlit Odyssey – Spectre

Starlit Odyssey – Vandal

Sprays

The Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass is accompanied by 15 unique in-game sprays, most of which have ties to the various memes and banters created by the community itself.

“As always, our Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards take inspiration from a multitude of sources. We hope that there’s something for everyone in the accessories here,” notes Baltzer

“For this Battlepass, we were inspired by the adventurous nature of our newest Agent, Harbor. We wanted to fill this pass with items that gave a feeling of mystery and beauty.”

Riot Games These are some of the new sprays to be included in Valorant.

How much does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass cost?

Same as what it has always been, the premium battle pass will cost you 1,000 VP to unlock. While the premium track does feature some exquisite cosmetics, there are also quite a few available in the free track of the battle pass. Here are the highlights of all the free cosmetics you can claim without purchasing the premium battle pass:

Simple Instructions Spray

Unearthed: The Mask Card

Astral Conduit Card

Can’t Break Me Buddy

Corbin’s Light Buddy

Starlit Odyssey Ghost with Variants

¡VAMOS! Title

So that’s everything you need to know about the Episode 5 Act 3 battle pass! Looking to dominate Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

Best Valorant Agents | Best Sentinels | Best Duelist | Best Initiators | Best Controllers |What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out?