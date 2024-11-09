Arcane Season 2 review: A flawless return to the League of Legends TV universe

With its stunning return, Arcane Season 2 proves that lightning can indeed strike twice – and perhaps even more spectacularly the second time around. The League of Legends Netflix series has pumped out another masterpiece, making it well worth the wait.

For fans who have eagerly awaited this follow-up to the groundbreaking first chapter, it’s felt like one helluva long three years. Arcane absolutely blew expectations out of the water when it landed on the streaming service in 2021, setting a new standard for animated storytelling.

But it did the same for video game adaptations, which were once the proverbial punchlines in Hollywood. Despite a few gems, flops like 1993’s Super Mario Bros. and 1994’s Street Fighter left little room for the sub-genre to earn a strong reputation as a worthy art form.

So, when Arcane arrived – a faultless TV show appealing to both League of Legends fans and non-fans – it changed the game. Thankfully, Fortiche and Riot Games haven’t let the success get to their heads. They’ve taken their time to create a worthy conclusion to the beginning of their TV landscape. Don’t worry, this review is spoiler free.

What’s Arcane Season 2 about?

Arcane Season 2 picks up where the finale left off, dealing with the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the Council after fully embracing her villainous moniker following Silco’s death. Although Piltover and Zaun had been on the brink of a peace deal, Jinx blew up all hopes of solidarity… literally.

This irreversible act is not a standalone one, however. Tensions have always been there, and the various characters and their motives have shifted over time, all of them with their own part to play. The second and final chapter deals with the escalation of the conflict, building upon the groundwork laid in the first season.

As someone who’s never played the League of Legends games nor watched much in the way of animated shows, I couldn’t be further from the target audience of Arcane. But this in itself is testament to the storytelling abilities of creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and is one of the reasons for its success.

This is a rare adaptation that appeals beyond the boundaries of its genre, and Season 2 is another winner. The story is enticing, the pacing is perfect, and the plot doesn’t waste any time while still giving each side story time to breathe.

Netflix

The second chapter remains rooted in the fragile relationship between the two cities, as well as in the fractured bond between Vi and Jinx. Beyond their sibling rivalry, characters like Jayce, Viktor, and Caitlyn continue to grow, navigating the moral ambiguities of their roles in the burgeoning war.

Figures like Silco cast a long shadow, even in his absence, while new League of Legends champions and subplots are introduced in a way that feels organic to the story rather than shoehorned in as fan service. Yes, that includes Warwick and no, we’re not saying anything more.

Weaved into all of this are themes of real-world issues such as power, corruption, and class division, examining these elements while keeping the fantasy side intact.

Even though Arcane Season 2 has been split up into three parts, you’ll feel satisfied with each section – Part 1 gives away just enough while teasing exciting new developments for Part 2.

Arcane animation is where creativity runs riot

Netflix

The first thing that hit me about Arcane Season 2 is the animation quality, which somehow even surpasses the impeccable visuals of the first chapter. Riot Games and Fortiche have outdone themselves, pushing the envelope in terms of what animation can achieve on screen.

The unique combination of 3D and 2D animation continues to be a trademark of the Netflix show, and this has grown more sophisticated for the second chapter. There’s an intensity to the art style that captures the grittiness of Zaun’s underbelly and the grandeur of Piltover, while also expanding the emotional range of each character.

We’re treated to magical new realms as the Hextech technology evolves, showcasing the skills on display even further. All of this is anchored by a gritty realism, and there are more horror elements to enjoy this time round too.

What’s great to see is the animators’ creativity run riot. Remember in Season 1 when Jinx and Ekko duked it out on the bridge? The animation style switched to a more stripped down, bright tone to reflect the two characters playing as children.

Arcane Season 2 makes good use of this technique, introducing different visual styles to reflect distinct character perspectives and intense moments. There’s attention to detail in every scene. In short, it’s never, ever boring to look at.

Another fire soundtrack

Netflix

Once again, Arcane hits all the right notes when it comes to its soundtrack. Something I learned after watching the first chapter is that music has always been an important part of the League of Legends games, with the genre adapting to reflect different moments and create an immersive experience.

This trend was applied to Arcane, and Season 2 boasts an equally eclectic mix of original tracks, from ‘I Can’t Hear It Now’ by Freya Ridings to ‘Paint The Town Blue’ by Ashnikko. Music isn’t just a backdrop here; it’s a narrative element that enhances each sequence and mood.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Arcane without praising the phenomenal voice cast. Season 2 maintains the high standard set by the first, with each actor demonstrating the range of emotion and sincerity required for their on-screen counterparts.

Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld are once again outstanding as Jinx and Vi, while other major players like Cassandra’s Abigail Marlowe, Ambessa’s Ellen Thomas, and Viktor’s Harry Lloyd reflect the complexity and inner turmoil each of their Arcane characters possess.

The vocal performances are yet another entry on the list of reasons why Season 2 is a success. Despite the scale and heightened stakes in this new chapter, the series keeps its core intact. As Vander once told Vi, “You’ve got a good heart. Don’t ever lose it.” Vi never did lose her heart, and thankfully, neither has Arcane.

Arcane Season 2 review verdict – 5/5

Arcane Season 2 takes all the best elements of the first season and elevates them to new heights. The animation is flawless, the soundtrack electrifying, and the storytelling both complex and accessible.

The only downside is that Season 2 will be the last, but before you start crying into your Shimmer brew, the creators have said Arcane is only the beginning for their League of Legends TV landscape. Until then, enjoy the journey back to Piltover – you won’t be disappointed.

*This review is based on Arcane Season 2 Episodes 1-6

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now, with Part 2 arriving on November 16 and Part 3 on November 23. You can also read about how to avoid Arcane Season 2 spoilers, why ending it on the second chapter is the right choice, and why you should prepare yourself for a devastating finale.