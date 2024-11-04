Arcane showrunner unveils MCU-style plans for LoL cinematic universe

Arcane’s showrunner revealed the show is just the “first step” for Riot and that multiple new LoL projects are already being worked on.

The League of Legends Netflix series Arcane has been a massive hit with fans of the beloved video game franchise as well as critics, even securing three Emmy Awards in 2022.

Ahead of the series finale, Arcane showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke revealed in an interview with ComicBook that Riot is already working on a “bunch of new fallout projects” set across the world of League of Legends and that these new shows will “tell more stories in the different regions, for the different characters.”

In keeping with the likes of other universe-building franchises, such as the MCU, Linke confirmed that all these different projects will be “very different from each other.”

“Some of them will be more whimsical, some of them will be more serious and dark. Arcane is just the first step of a much bigger dream of storytelling,” he revealed.

Netflix Arcane season 2 will see sisters Jinx and Vi face off once again

While Linke was tight-lipped about which exact characters and stories from LoL they are looking to expand and explore, he did confess that he wants to dive into the “whimsical corner” of the IP and has a definite “focus to do something bigger there.”

While League of Legends is filled with more light-hearted tones and stories, Arcane largely explores the darker side of the IP, in particular, how the city of Piltover is home to an underworld of crime and thievery despite the wealth and beauty of the topside.

Finally, Linke also acknowledged that while Arcane doesn’t explore the world of LoL “on a personal level” and provides “enough for our audience in that particular tonality,” Riot is “very excited about doing more.”

The hotly anticipated second and final season of Arcane is set to release throughout November 2024. The first three episodes will drop on November 9, the next three episodes on November 16th and then the final episode of the show will be released on November 23.