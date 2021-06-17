EsportsValorant

How to sign up for Valorant PBE: release date, eligibility, client download

Riot Games

The Valorant Public Beta Environment (PBE) is getting ready for launch as Riot is opening test servers for selected accounts to preview upcoming patches, and here’s all you need to know to sign up.

Similar to Riot’s League of Legends PBE, the separate client and its servers invite players to try out everything from new mechanics, upcoming patches, and the like before they hit the live servers.

This is a step toward quality control that can help snuff out errors or bugs, and even entire buff/nerf ideas if they’re found to completely break the game.

There’s been a few instances of that being the case in Valorant, but the process should improve now that invited players will be able to play full matches on proposed patch builds.

Valorant PBE release date

Riot Games
The Valorant PBE will be a perfect place to test new features in upcoming patches.

Riot is launching the PBE on July 9 for the first time in Valorant’s young history. After that, people can expect Riot to invite other batches of players the weekend before a new patch.

The studio said the PBE will be “selectively available” and open “over one weekend before each new patch, two weekends prior to the normal Tuesday live date.”

How to apply for Valorant PBE?

To join the Valorant PBE, North American accounts will have to apply to be permitted into the test servers.

Valorant PBE sign-up:

  • Go to PBE apply page
  • Log in to NA Riot Valorant account
  • Select ‘Download’ to get the PBE Client
  • Verify your date of birth
  • Install Client
  • Sign in to Valorant PBE

Reminder, just because you download the client, doesn’t mean you’ll be permitted to enter.

You should get one email from Riot confirming you signed up. Then when the PBE goes live, invited players will get another email with further instructions to access the test server.

Valorant PBE sign-up requirements

Riot Games
The PBE will let Valorant players test future updates.

There are a few requirements that Valorant players will have to fulfill before getting to play in the PBE.

  • Your account has no current bans or restrictions.
  • Account has to be in the North American region and must be used consistently.

Notes to remember if you’re trying to enter the Valorant PBE: 1) the client is only open the weekend before a patch release & 2) you need a PBE invite before accessing the servers.

keep reading

Overwatch 2 with reddit icon
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 bugs forces mid-game team swaps but not everyone hates it 

Jessica Filby
Dream holding his mask in face reveal video
Entertainment

Dream fans “fainted” after seeing him in person at TwitchCon

Connor Bennett
A still from the Rings of Power Episode 8 trailer
TV & Movies

Rings of Power Episode 8 finale trailer teases Sauron identity reveal

Cameron Frew
loading...