Valorant & LoL cheat maker tried to bribe Riot not to take down his “masterpiece”

A Valorant and League cheat developer was exposed for trying to bribe Riot to prevent his spoofer from being taken down.

Cheating remains one of the biggest issues in gaming, with countless titles affected by waves of nefarious users who pay for aimbots, wall hacks, and other prohibited programs.

Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat has been one of the answers to combating this problem and on October 23, Staff Anti-Cheat analyst GamerDoc revealed he had taken down a developer’s spoofer in record time.

Article continues after ad

Spoofers are designed to bypass a game’s security measures and according to screenshots posted by GamerDoc, the developer had spent a full year working on a Vanguard spoofer only for it to be taken down in just an hour.

“Now I see why cheat devs hate you,” the developer said in Discord messages. “Go work on your body image instead of working on my income. Tbh respect bro. You did it. F**k.”

Article continues after ad

After it was taken down, the dev messaged GamerDoc with an offer, willing to pay €5,000.

Article continues after ad

“I spent one f**king year writing hooks and reversing f**king VAC,” he said.

When asked to explain the situation in basic terms, the Riot staff member didn’t hold back and compared the takedown to LEGO.

“He spent a year building his LEGO masterpiece, I knocked it down in an hour, and now he’s offering me his best LEGO sets while going through every emotion possible—from angry to begging to ‘Respect, bro’ to bribery,” he joked.

Article continues after ad

The takedown was a massive hit with fans urging GamerDoc to join other companies such as Valve, Ubisoft, and Activision and assist with their anti-cheat services.

This comes mere days after Call of Duty had to deal with a massive exploit that let troublemakers ban any player ahead of Black Ops 6’s launch.