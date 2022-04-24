Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 has arrived with a brand new battle pass for you to grind through. Here are all the skins, sprays, and other cosmetic goodies that you’ll be able to claim from it.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is here, and it’s accompanied by a fully-loaded battle pass. The latest iteration of the classic reward system features a plethora of new weapon skins, fun sprays, gun buddies, and much, much more.

Given that Fade was recently revealed as Agent 20 for Valorant, it seems highly likely for her to be released during the upcoming Act. While this may come as exciting news for many, this Act’s battle pass will definitely excite the rest of the community with some exquisite cosmetics.

Advertisement

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new weapon skins, sprays, and other cosmetics, as well as a proper layout of when you’ll be able to claim them in-game.

Contents

What is in the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass?

Releasing on April 27, and running for 10 weeks until July 6, the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass in Valorant features a variety of titles, sprays, and gun buddies to accompany three exclusive skin lines.

Focused on delivering skin lines that appeal to a wider section of the community, Producer Laura Baltzer said, “we wanted to create skin lines that appealed to a wide variety of players with this Battle pass.”

Advertisement

“Players who’ve been with us since launch may recognize a new take on an old favorite with the .SYS line. Our variant skin line for this pass is the Coalition: Cobra which has a more grounded look and feel. Finally, Hue Shift is for players who can’t decide between having a pink or blue weapon equipped.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass skins

Bucky – .SYS

Melee – .SYS

Stinger – .SYS

Sheriff – .SYS

Vandal – .SYS

Frenzy – Coalition: Cobra

Judge – Coalition: Cobra

Marshal – Coalition: Cobra

Odin – Coalition: Cobra

Bulldog – Hue Shift

Phantom – Hue Shift

Shorty – Hue Shift

Spectre – Hue Shift

Sprays

The Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass is accompanied by 16 assorted in-game sprays, most of which have ties to the various memes created by the community itself.

“With our accessories, we’re trying to lean more and more into the memes that we see our players using. For example, Terrible Day for Rain was inspired by the dismay Cypher mains around the world feel every time their Agent is killed in another cinematic,” notes Baltzer

Advertisement

“Diffuse Denial is all about those Controller players who have the perfect lineup planned for every plant location. You may notice that we even included a Protractor for everyone’s favorite circular melee.”

How much is the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass?

Similar to what it always has been, the premium battle pass will cost you 1,000 VP to unlock. However, there are quite a few attractive cosmetics available even in the free track of the battle pass. These skins are:

Ragna-Rock Out Buddy

Look Behind You Spray

UltraBright Torch Buddy

Yellows on Rails Player Card

Coalition: Cobra Frenzy

So that’s everything you need to know about the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass! Looking to dominate Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

Best Valorant Agents | Best Sentinels | Best Duelist | Best Initiators | Best Controllers |What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Is Valorant on Mac? | How many people play Valorant? | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out?