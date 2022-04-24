 Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Published: 24/Apr/2022 22:07

by Titas Khan
cover art for Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant Act 3 Valorant Episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 has arrived with a brand new battle pass for you to grind through. Here are all the skins, sprays, and other cosmetic goodies that you’ll be able to claim from it.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is here, and it’s accompanied by a fully-loaded battle pass. The latest iteration of the classic reward system features a plethora of new weapon skins, fun sprays, gun buddies, and much, much more.

Given that Fade was recently revealed as Agent 20 for Valorant, it seems highly likely for her to be released during the upcoming Act. While this may come as exciting news for many, this Act’s battle pass will definitely excite the rest of the community with some exquisite cosmetics.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new weapon skins, sprays, and other cosmetics, as well as a proper layout of when you’ll be able to claim them in-game.

Contents

valorant agent 20 on practice range background
Riot Games / Dexerto
Fade will be the next Agent to join the ranks in Valorant.

What is in the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass?

Releasing on April 27, and running for 10 weeks until July 6, the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass in Valorant features a variety of titles, sprays, and gun buddies to accompany three exclusive skin lines.

Focused on delivering skin lines that appeal to a wider section of the community, Producer Laura Baltzer said, “we wanted to create skin lines that appealed to a wide variety of players with this Battle pass.”

“Players who’ve been with us since launch may recognize a new take on an old favorite with the .SYS line. Our variant skin line for this pass is the Coalition: Cobra which has a more grounded look and feel. Finally, Hue Shift is for players who can’t decide between having a pink or blue weapon equipped.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass skins

Bucky – .SYS

.SYS Bucky in Valorant

Melee – .SYS

.SYS melee skin in Valorant

Stinger – .SYS

.SYS Stinger in Valorant

Sheriff – .SYS

.SYS Sheriff skin in Valorant

Vandal – .SYS

.SYS Vandal skin in Valorant

Frenzy – Coalition: Cobra

Coalition: cobra Frenzy skin in Valorant

Judge – Coalition: Cobra

Coalition: cobra judge skin in Valorant

Marshal – Coalition: Cobra

Coalition: cobra marshal skin in Valorant

Odin – Coalition: Cobra

Coalition: cobra odin skin in Valorant

Bulldog – Hue Shift

Hue Shift Bulldog skin in Valorant

Phantom – Hue Shift

Hue Shift phantom skin in Valorant

Shorty – Hue Shift

Hue Shift shorty skin in Valorant

Spectre – Hue Shift

Hue Shift spectre skin in Valorant

Sprays

The Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass is accompanied by 16 assorted in-game sprays, most of which have ties to the various memes created by the community itself.

“With our accessories, we’re trying to lean more and more into the memes that we see our players using. For example, Terrible Day for Rain was inspired by the dismay Cypher mains around the world feel every time their Agent is killed in another cinematic,” notes Baltzer

“Diffuse Denial is all about those Controller players who have the perfect lineup planned for every plant location. You may notice that we even included a Protractor for everyone’s favorite circular melee.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 in-game sprays available in the battle pass
Riot Games
These are some of the most fun sprays to be included in Valorant.

How much is the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass?

Similar to what it always has been, the premium battle pass will cost you 1,000 VP to unlock. However, there are quite a few attractive cosmetics available even in the free track of the battle pass. These skins are:

  • Ragna-Rock Out Buddy
  • Look Behind You Spray
  • UltraBright Torch Buddy
  • Yellows on Rails Player Card
  • Coalition: Cobra Frenzy

So that’s everything you need to know about the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass! Looking to dominate Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

