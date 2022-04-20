Riot reveals huge Jett dash nerfs in Valorant patch 4.08

Riot Games has revealed quite a few changes for Jett that could massively alter the Duelist’s performance in Valorant post-patch 4.08. Keep reading to find out what these changes are.

A recent announcement from Riot Games has revealed that Jett will be receiving notable changes to her Tailwind ability. As revealed by the developers, these changes will allow them to increase game health by balancing Jett in line with other Agents.

Given that Riot Games had promised that Episode 4 will witness a slew of Agent updates, these changes for Jett don’t really come as a surprise to the community. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the upcoming changes for Jett.

Massive changes for Jett’s Tailwind in Valorant patch 4.08

Tailwind

On pressing the ability key, after a short delay Jett activates a 12 second window where she is empowered to immediately dash on next button press.

Her Tailwind charge is lost whether she Dash’s or the window expire, but can still be regained with two kills.

Riot explain Jett’s upcoming changes

The developers have further described the key issues that they found with Jett’s dash. These are:

The dash had no prerequisite, so she always had access to her escape power with no intentional decision making. This freedom gave Jett the unintended capacity to continually take space or hold unusual ground without having to commit her ability. This play pattern is something that no other Agent could match, and allows Jett to exert an extreme amount of pressure on a match in a way that can be oppressive, especially at high MMRs or in professional play.

This lack of intentional decision-making made it feel like she played outside of the tactical cycle all our other Agents adhere to. Too often, she didn’t have to leverage game sense that other Agents needed to succeed, because her reactive dash could often negate her own strategic mistakes or the great tactical calls by her opponents.

As we talked about in the Controller Deep Dive, one of our core design philosophies is that Agents are sharp and provide both clear upsides and opportunity costs when compared to their peers. Jett’s strength as both a dash-in executor on attack and holding angles with an Op—with unrestricted access to escape—provided her broad power with little downside. We want her to retain as much aggressive power on offense as possible but reduce her defensive Op power.

Even in highly coordinated play, she’s proven very difficult to strategize against, and her access to an instant escape (not to mention two on-demand smoke screens) marginalized most of the tools the rest of the Agents have to deal with her.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how these new changes will affect Jett’s performance in Valorant. Given that Jett is one of the most-picked Duelists in the game, a massive blow to her armory could definitely change the overall meta of the tactical FPS.

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the upcoming changes for Jett in Valorant patch 4.08. Make sure to check out our other guides for Valorant:

