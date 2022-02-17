Everything we know about Valorant Agent 19

Valorant Agent 19 remains shrouded in mystery, but fans have some theories about their identity. Here’s everything we know about the new character.

As Riot Games’ flagship FPS, Valorant, continues to blossom and expand its Agent roster, all eyes are on the future additions to the ongoing battle between Earth and its mysterious mirror companion, Earth 2.

With fiesty speed demon Neon being the last character to enter the fray, players are already speculating as to who’s next on the list.

So, here’s everything we know about Valorant’s next Agent; from the current rumors to a possible release date.

Valorant Agent 19: Rumors & leaks

Following a fun-filled, colorful music video based around Korean Duelist and queen of the tempest, Jett, many are speculating that there’s a teaser for Valorant’s nineteenth Agent.

As the sassy speedster tears through the city’s neon-bathed streets, we see her run past an advert promoting a musician called “Victoria Vector,” a blue-haired cyberpunk character that looks as though she just walked out of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Renowned lore enthusiast Cynprel was quick to do some digging, noting that “a quick Google search returns nothing on ‘Victoria Vector.'” For many, the ad appears to be a hint at the next Agent we’ll see take to Future Earth.

This ad appears multiple times in the Jett M/V. A quick Google search returns nothing on "Victoria Vector" | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/PGn83PqIxW — Cynprel – VALORANT Lore (@cynprel) February 15, 2022

Victoria also appears on the Undercity skin bundle, whose 3D style encapsulates this colorful city in cosmetic form. This implies that, even if Victoria doesn’t make it into the game as a playable character, she may still be pivotal to the Valorant storyline.

Valorant Agent 19: Abilities

All we’ve seen so far is this little snippet of the mysterious Victoria, so the form her abilities could take are entirely up to speculation.

However, the advert does say that her ‘new album’ is out now, therefore her kit could revolve around using music and sound to cause chaos.

Valorant Agent 19: Release date

In the past a new Act has always meant a new map or Agent, but in the case of Valorant Episode 2 Act 4, this won’t be the case.

Riot have confirmed that there will be no new major content coming in the next Act, with the focus instead being on improving “the health of our game.”

Therefore, if we’re expecting to see Victoria in the future, she’ll likely accompany either Act 3 (although a map is probably more likely), or the next Episode launch.

So that’s everything we know so far about Valorant Agent 19! Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

