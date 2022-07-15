How to fix Valorant version mismatch error

Sourav Banik . 1 hour ago

If you fired up Valorant only to find the version mismatch error, we can show you how to fix it.

After the release of the latest Valorant 5.01 patch, some players have been facing the “version mismatch error” in the game. It’s one of the most common errors in Valorant, preventing players from queuing up with their teammates and playing matches.

Although it may sound like quite a technical error, the fix for this problem is actually quite simple and our handy guide has everything you need.

Riot Games Some players are facing the version mismatch error after patch 5.01 in Valorant.

How to fix version mismatch error in Valorant

The Valorant version mismatch error occurs when players tend to start or be in the game without updating. This may happen whenever a new patch arrives and can prevent players to queue for matches.

If you’re facing this issue in-game, follow the simple set of steps we’ve listed below:

Exit the game

Relaunch the Riot Client installed on your PC.

This will prompt you to download the latest version and the automatic update process will get started.

Once it gets updated to the latest version, you will be able to play the game again normally.

However, there can be situations when the problem persists even after updating the game. Under such circumstances, it can help to uninstall the game completely and reinstall a fresh copy.

A fresh installation will ensure all the necessary files are placed accordingly by the game’s client. You must also remember that updates go live in certain regions earlier. During that time, all you can do is wait for the update to go live in your region and then download it.

So, there you have it- that's a simple way to fix the version mismatch error in Valorant.

