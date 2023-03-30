Valorant error code 59: What it is and how to fix it

The error code 59 in Valorant is a frustrating error that prevents players from launching the game. Luckily, there is a fix if you have been encountering this nuisance error code recently.

Many frustrated players have reported Valorant error code 59 while trying to launch the game. It’s one of those errors in Valorant that comes up with a cryptic message but doesn’t exactly help players find out the cause of the issue.

So let’s try and clear things up a bit and help you understand exactly what the error is, and how to fix it to get you playing Valorant in no time.

What is Valorant error code 59?

Valorant’s official support page reveals that error code 59 is also known as ‘LoginQueueFetchTokenFailure’.

Riot’s support page doesn’t exactly specify what the error means, but as the name implies, this is an issue with the login queue. A similar error has also been reported in other Riot titles, including League of Legends.

Fortunately, there is a very simple fix to resolve this bug.

How to fix Valorant error code 59

As error code 59 is related to the login queue failing, simply restarting Valorant should do the trick to fix the problem. You can restart the game by clicking the ‘quit’ button on the error page, or press ALT+F4 to terminate the game entirely.

However, in some cases, a restart may not be enough. If you continue to encounter the error, we recommend rebooting your PC.

If the issue persists even after a restart and system reboot, the next option is a more time-consuming one. You may have to reinstall Riot Vanguard, the anti-cheat program.

If these solutions don’t work, it’s worth checking the Riot support site, where you can also submit a ticket. Look out for a banner on the site to see if other players are having the same issue.

