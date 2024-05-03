Young Sheldon confirms exactly when George’s death will happen in Season 7

New titles for Young Sheldon Season 7 have confirmed exactly when George’s death will happen, and that there will be a funeral.

CBS has confirmed its schedule for Young Sheldon finale day, May 16, with two episodes set to air back-to-back as an hour-long goodbye. The first of the two, Episode 13, has been titled ‘Funeral’, indicating that this is when George’s death will happen in Season 7.

Fans quickly spotted the title update online, taking to Reddit to share their disappointment. “Nooo. We’ve been speculating this since Season 2 but it’s finally here,” one fan replied, with another weighing in, “No no no no please don’t tell me it’s who I think it is.”

“Surely that’s just a bait?? They can’t just end it on a death” a third fan complained, but a fourth suggested, “Seems like it’s been the logical conclusion to the series from the start.”

In the weeks leading up to the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, George’s death has already been teased in a number of ways, including former cast members returning to set dressed in black. However, it’s previously been debated whether George’s death would even be shown onscreen at all, with popular fan theories assuming that his death would be mentioned in passing.

When Season 7 debuted in February, executive producers initially confirmed that the death would be addressed, but didn’t allude to how.

Steve Holland told TV Line: “I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed. We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

It still remains unclear exactly how George will die, including the details surrounding the continuing storyline.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.