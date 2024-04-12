The newlyweds are officially hitched, but what next? Here’s what you need to know about when Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 is coming out.

Good things come to those who wait — perhaps with the exception of Young Sheldon fans, who are soon to be greeted by the definite end of the show.

With the Season 7 finale now on the horizon, one of the show’s biggest plot points has just been wrapped up, while others such as George’s death still have the jury out on them.

Before we get that far, there are still a handful of episodes to get through. Here’s everything you need to know about when Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 is out.

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 8 will air on April 18 on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Young Sheldon is well on its way once again after a three-week delay in March, throwing fans back in head-first with Georgie and Mandy’s wedding — and the ongoing family drama that comes along with it.

In the last episode, Georgie and Mandy finally got married, while Meemaw’s illegal gambling room at the back of the laundromat was raided by police, landing her in the slammer.

Season 7 Episode 8’s official synopsis reads: “Sheldon studies to be Meemaw’s lawyer when she is put on house arrest, and the Coopers have a plumbing emergency.”

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

S7, E7: ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’ (April 11)

S7, E8: ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House’ (April 18)

S7, E9: ‘A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby’ (April 25)

S7, E10: (May 2)

S7, E11: (May 9)

S7, E12: (May 9)

S7, E13: (May 16)

S7, E14: (May 16)

For the last two weeks of the schedule, Young Sheldon episodes will be doubling up on the lead-up to the Season 7 finale.

