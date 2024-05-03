Young Sheldon fan theory proved right by final Season 7 title

The title of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 14 has proved a long-standing fan theory right about how the prequel is set to end.

Ahead of the hour-long season finale airing on May 16, CBS has revealed the titles of the final two Young Sheldon Season 7 episodes. While ‘Funeral’ is the theme of Episode 13, Episode 14 is titled ‘Memoir’ — confirming a fan theory that the show will conclude on a flash-forward of older Sheldon telling his story to his family.

“I’m thinking it’s been Sheldon doing recordings for his memoirs all along, as there’s a scene in one of the episodes with Mayim Bialik where she says ‘I’ll tell you when there isn’t a microphone in front of us,'” one fan posted on Reddit.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the final scene is him leaving the room where he’s recording, and he enters a replica of the living room where the entire TBBT gang and their kids are getting ready to sit down for dinner.”

A second agreed, “I think it will be some sort of ‘flash forward’, and we’ll see Sheldon and Amy with the kids, so the people who’ve only seen Young Sheldon will have a face to the narrating voice.”

“Well I guess we know how next week’s episode is going to end based on the first half’s name,” one fan commented on the title drop. “I bet will be that Young Sheldon was Sheldon writing a book or something and is reading it to his kids and that’s why him and Amy will be on it.”

Sheldon mentions his memoirs frequently throughout The Big Bang Theory, even going as far as to come up with the working title of ‘You’re Welcome, Mankind.’ However, whether Sheldon’s children will be included in the finale hasn’t been revealed, though Sheldon’s narration mentions them plenty of times during the prequel.

In March, it was confirmed that both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik would be appearing as their Big Bang Theory characters for the finale, with videos of Parsons on set released since. However, it hasn’t been confirmed exactly how they will be included, though Parsons and younger Sheldon Iain Armitage were seen on set at the same time. Parsons described his time on set as “beautiful.”

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale is being split over Episodes 13 and 14, airing back-to-back on May 16. Paige and Tam are already confirmed to be returning for the finale, with Episode 13 set to address George’s death with a funeral.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.