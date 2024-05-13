Young Sheldon Season 7 finale trailer already has fans crying

The end of Young Sheldon has finally arrived, and fans are already crying over the emotional Season 7 finale trailer.

This Thursday (May 16) marks the end of Young Sheldon, with the Season 7 finale wrapping up the beloved prequel for good. Fans have already been hit hard with the traumatic events of Episode 12 — and sadly, those tears don’t look to be drying any time soon.

Ahead of the farewell back-to-back episodes, Young Sheldon has dropped its last-ever trailer, and it already has fans sobbing.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale trailer reveals much of what’s set to happen in Episode 13, which follows George’s funeral. Mary gets up to speak but breaks down in tears, with Connie running to the rescue. While Sheldon looks on vacantly, Georgie is seen comforting Missy as she tears up.

Article continues after ad

Glimpses of Episode 14 can also be seen, with adult Sheldon — played by Jim Parsons — talking to wife Amy (Mayim Bialik) about the “greatest gift.”

Article continues after ad

“Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing to do. I don’t think I’m ready for the series finale,” one YouTube comment reads, with a second agreeing: “We had seven years. We knew this was coming. Yet it still hits like a rock.”

“Seeing Mrs. Cooper fall apart when she says, ‘This wasn’t supposed to happen!’ and hearing Mr. Cooper saying, ‘Bye son’ after Sheldon says, ‘Dad, wait.’ only an inhuman person wouldn’t bawl in my opinion. God bless the entire cast always!!! Holly in east TN (a day one fan of the show),” a third added.

Article continues after ad

While a funeral scene has been confirmed for a few weeks after cast were spotted on set dressed in black, many theories have been circling around how Parsons and Bialik will be involved. Previews seem to all but confirm that Young Sheldon exists because Sheldon is writing his memoir, resulting in a popular flash-forward ending.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s still unclear how the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale will connect to the present-day Sheldon. Parsons previously described his time on set as “beautiful.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.