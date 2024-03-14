Guess who’s back, back again? Sheldon’s back, tell a friend – but what time is Young Sheldon on tonight?

It feels as though we’ve only blinked and Sheldon Cooper has transformed from a nine-year-old annoyance into a 14-year-old annoyance. With a few episodes left to go, Young Sheldon Season 7 is now poised to close the prequel out for good.

What started out as a mere spin-off to main series The Big Bang Theory has evolved into one of the most-watched shows in the US, beating out the likes of Suits and Reacher in recent viewership charts.

Now that the inevitable has happened – the show is finishing for good – what time is Young Sheldon on tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Young Sheldon on tonight?

Young Sheldon Season 7 is on tonight – Episode 5 will air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

To kick things off, the new series had its official premiere on February 15, picking up where we left off at the end of Season 6. Separated from each other, the Cooper family is ready for the worst when a tornado hits Medford – all except Sheldon and Mary, who have headed to Germany to continue Sheldon’s education.

While you can catch up with everything that has happened so far here, Season 7 Episode 5’s official synopsis reads: “Sheldon helps his roommate try to beat the stock market; Missy and Billy Sparks throw a party; Mary finds a new church.”

Three preview clips were released ahead of the first episode, having initially leaked on TikTok before going viral. Fans also predicted that new episodes in Season 7 are going to set up a redemption arc for Missy, who many feel has been under-utilized in the last couple of seasons.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (March 21)

S7, E7 (March 28)

S7, E8 (April 4)

S7, E9 (April 11)

S7, E10 (April 18)

S7, E11 (April 25)

S7, E12 (May 2)

S7, E13 (May 9)

S7, E14 (May 16)

