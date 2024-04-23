Young Sheldon Season 7 finale gets its biggest update yet

With less than a month to go, the finale of Young Sheldon Season 7 just got its biggest update yet from CBS.

The Season 7 finale of Young Sheldon is set to air on May 16, but CBS has just revealed a huge update ahead of its farewell — that the ending will be comprised of two back-to-back episodes.

It was originally thought that both episodes would be separate, with the latter being the hour-long finale. However, it now appears that the hour-long finale will be spread out over the two episodes.

CBS’ official logline for the Season 7 finale reads “Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television.”

Article continues after ad

Though cameo appearances by Parsons and Bialik have been confirmed, nothing else has for the finale. As Young Sheldon has already been spotted filming at Caltech, Sheldon’s journey to starting his higher education is a popular theory for how the show will end.

Article continues after ad

However, there is still the question of George’s death, which creators have revealed will be addressed in some way. Former cast members have been spotted returning to set dressed in black, prompting speculation that a funeral scene has recently been filmed. Fans have also theorized that the final dinner scene might have been filmed after George dies.

Article continues after ad

It has also been confirmed that minor characters Paige Swanson and Tam will return for the Season 7 finale in some capacity. Filming for Young Sheldon Season 7 officially wrapped up last week.

In addition to the Young Sheldon finale update, the title for Season 7 Episode 10 has been unveiled as ‘A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs’.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other content, like our Young Sheldon Season 7 theories, Young Sheldon filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Young Sheldon Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out all TV shows streaming this month.