Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 isn’t on tonight — but why? Here’s everything you need to know.

Last week it was revealed that new episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 would be delayed, including the hotly anticipated Episode 6.

It’s a devastating blow for fans, who are waiting for storylines such as George’s death, Georgie and Mandy’s wedding, and Sheldon’s start at Caltech to come to fruition.

Now that we know that we’re working with a delay, why isn’t Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 on tonight? Here’s what we know.

Why isn’t Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 on tonight?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 isn’t on tonight because of a delay thanks to “March Madness.” The Episode will now air on April 4, 2024.

With a whopping three-week delay before we see the Sheldon-verse again, March Madness is a key part of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. Playing off 68 teams in single-elimination tournaments, it’s not surprising that basketball is taking up a lot of March.

Fans haven’t taken the news lightly, particularly because CBS has yet to clarify how it will fit the remaining Season 7 episodes into the same timeframe.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle” — leading fans to think that a major feud is on the horizon.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

As stated, CBS hasn’t confirmed its schedule for Episodes 7-14, with the series finale still believed to be airing on May 16, 2024.

