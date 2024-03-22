Young Sheldon fans slam CBS for making crucial change

Young Sheldon fans have slammed CBS for making one crucial change: delaying the rest of Season 7 until April.

Thanks to “March Madness,” also known as the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently experiencing a three-week delay, with Episode 5 airing on March 14.

Fans are holding CBS accountable, arguing that the station shouldn’t be prioritizing sports over its routine programming.

“No one gives a f**k about college basketball,” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing: “I love March Madness but the fact there’s no airing of Young Sheldon this week or next week kind of hurts.”

A third weighed in: “Yeah agreed, as if the episodes couldn’t come out regardless, besides march break ended already.”

To make matters worse, CBS has yet to clarify the schedule for the rest of the season. It’s currently assumed that the hour-long finale will air on May 16 as expected, meaning that Young Sheldon Season 7 will have to double up on episodes between now and then.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

As stated, Episodes 7-14 are yet to be confirmed.

Though the wait time has been lengthened, fans finally have an Episode 6 synopsis, reading “Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.