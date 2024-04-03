This week is full of Young Sheldon surprises — but when is Season 7 Episode 7 coming out? Here’s what you need to know.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is finally back on track, resuming its final outing with its last batch of episodes. Fans last caught up with the Sheldon-verse in mid-March following the explosive reveal about George’s affair.

Now, the program is back on the end until its bitter end — but fear not. A Young Sheldon sequel is confirmed to be going ahead, even if not all of the Cooper family will be appearing.

Before all of that, Sheldon’s teenage years need to be promptly wrapped up. So when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 coming out?

Article continues after ad

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 will air on April 4 on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The seventh episode in the season will be released directly after Episode 6, which has suffered a three-week delay thanks to CBS’ coverage of “March Madness.” Both episodes have plotlines that will directly feed into one another, as each is concerned with an element of Georgie and Mandy’s wedding.

Article continues after ad

At present, Episode 7 doesn’t have an official synopsis other than the confirmation of the wedding, but we do know that the title is now ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet.’

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

Article continues after ad

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

S7, E7: ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’ (April 4)

CBS has yet to confirm its schedule for Episodes 8-14, though fans expect episodes will be doubling up each week. The series finale is still believed to be airing on May 16, 2024.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.