Just as Young Sheldon Season 7 has whipped fans into a frenzy, there’s a problem, leaving fans devastated by a delay.

It’s a fantastic time to be a Young Sheldon fan – except for the fact it’s soon to come to an end – thanks to the consistent story bombshells that new episodes are dropping.

Only five episodes into the new series so far and a Big Bang Theory legend has been completely debunked, alongside significant character changes and teasers for what’s to come.

While the going has been good up until now, there’s a catch – leaving fans devastated over one small problem.

Young Sheldon fans devastated by Season 7 delay

Young Sheldon fans have been left devastated by the delay of Season 7 Episode 6, which has now been moved to April 4, 2024.

Originally due to air next week (March 21), Season 7 Episode 6 now faces a delay of three weeks. This is thanks to “March Madness,” which is a key part of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. Playing off 68 teams in single-elimination tournaments, it’s not surprising that basketball is taking up a fair bit of the month.

However, this delay could also be in part because of Young Sheldon’s filming schedule. As of writing, the team hasn’t officially wrapped up, meaning that more delays could be happening further down the line.

As expected, Young Sheldon fans haven’t taken the news well, with Episode 5 not exactly leaving things on a huge cliffhanger.

“March Madness unfortunately,” one fan posted on Reddit, while a second explained, “Take a look at the air dates of the first six seasons. You’ll see there was a break from mid-March to the beginning of April. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament (aka ‘March Madness’) airs on CBS on Thursdays and Fridays for the last three weeks of March (give or take).”

Other fans have spotted issues with the proposed scheduling, which is still claiming to end on May 16. This either means that episodes will be doubling up on Thursday nights, or that the finale itself will be a two-parter.

“Yes, but the season is slated to end on May 16th. The math doesn’t exactly add up there. There are eight episodes left. April 4th – May 16 = 1 month and 13 days = 7 episodes,” one muses.

CBS has yet to clarify the Young Sheldon Season 7 schedule after April 4.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.