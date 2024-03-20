Young Sheldon Season 7 is heading toward another big feud

In a new preview for Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6, Mary and Mandy’s mom are heading toward a major feud.

While fans now have to wait until April 4 for Episode 6 of Young Sheldon Season 7, the first preview has now been released, suggesting that Mary and Mandy’s mom, Audrey will feud over baby CeeCee’s baptism.

Shared on Reddit, the official synopsis for Episode 6 — titled ‘Baptists, Catholics, and Attempted Drowning’ — reads “Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle.”

Audrey, who hasn’t been seen since Season 6, has only just come around to Mandy’s pregnancy, having cut off ties daughter after Georgie got her pregnant. Since the start of Season 7, both Mandy and Georgie have been living in Sheldon’s bedroom, causing a ruckus after his return from Germany.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Mary is known for her staunch views on Christianity, with the Cooper family finally being accepted back into the local church by the end of Season 7 Episode 5.

Article continues after ad

“Why would this be Mary’s business? Or Mandy’s mom’s business? She isn’t their baby,” one fan questioned in response to the teaser. A second agreed “At the end of the day it is Mandy’s decision, not her mother or mother-in-law.”

A family feud between Mary and Audrey isn’t surprising, given how headstrong Mary is and how absent Audrey has been. Even in Season 7, Audrey’s distance has been excused away by the rest of her family.

Article continues after ad

While we now know that CeeCee’s baptism is likely to be featured in Episode 6, fans still aren’t completely sure how the rest of Young Sheldon Season 7 will play out. Thanks to actress Emily Osment, it’s been revealed that scenes for Georgie and Mandy’s wedding have already been filmed.

As for the “attempted drowning” featured in the title… it’s anyone’s guess.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.