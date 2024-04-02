CBS finally reveals Young Sheldon schedule — but there’s a catch

With new episodes resuming this week, CBS has finally revealed Young Sheldon Season 7’s release schedule — but there’s a catch.

Young Sheldon fans have been kept waiting for three weeks for the rest of Season 7 to drop, with Episode 5 airing before “March Madness”, pivoting the channel’s coverage to basketball.

However, now that Episode 6 is due to air this Thursday, CBS has finally revealed Young Sheldon’s schedule, and there’s a huge change — episodes are doubling up on Thursday evenings from now until May.

April 4 will now see both Episodes 6 and 7 air on CBS, as picked up by Reddit. The post states: “When the show returns on 4/4, it will air consecutively EVERY week till its series finale on 5/16 — with TWO episodes on 5/9 and 5/16 as well.”

Article continues after ad

“That’s what I figured they would do since there was an extra episode that hadn’t been accounted for,” a second fan weighed in, with a third replying, “CBS already confirmed the finale was 5/16, they already confirmed that we were getting new episodes all spring long, and with Ghosts ending on 5/2, it frees up the 8:30PM time slot that allows YS to air 2 episodes.”

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to return to screens with a bang, following both CeeCee’s baptism and Georgie and Mandy’s wedding. Alongside a potential family feud, speculation still hangs in the air around the nuptials, with some fans believing there’s more than meets the eye.

Article continues after ad

Until the episodes air later this week, fans only have one preview image to go off of, revealing that Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is a small courthouse affair — with Sheldon appearing to be missing.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.