Yellowstone: Kevin Costner “leaving” after Season 5 amid alleged drama

There’s been a new twist in the ongoing Yellowstone saga, with Kevin Costner now reportedly “leaving” after Season 5 amid the alleged drama.

Ever since Season 5 Part 1 of Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama series dropped in November 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates for the second half. But with each new update that rolls in, it’s seeming less and less likely that we’ll be seeing the new episodes anytime soon.

While the various spin-offs including 1923, 1883, and 6666 all appear to be doing fine, there have been lots of rumors about issues surrounding the flagship Yellowstone series, including claims of drama with its lead star Kevin Coster due to him being wrapped up in the development of his own Western movie series named Horizon.

Since then, there have been talks of Matthew McConaughey stepping in, although it was later confirmed that the star will instead be leading his own spin-off. Then there’s concerns that Yellowstone will be canceled after Season 5, which could very much be a reality if Costner’s John Dutton is no longer a part of the Paramount saga.

Kevin Costner “leaving” after Yellowstone Season 5

Sources close to the production have claimed that Kevin Costner won’t be coming back to Yellowstone after Season 5 – and there’s still no news on when the cast and crew will start filming the remaining episodes.

The insiders shared the unfortunate update with ET, claiming: “Kevin Costner is not returning to Yellowstone after Season 5.” Additional sources informed the outlet about the lack of news about when the team will return to Montana to shoot Season 5 Part 2. “As a result, there’s been a lot of confusion and frustration,” added ET.

Though the news is yet to be confirmed by Costner or the Yellowstone team, with all of the speculation that’s rolled in over the past several months, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the actor did depart after the fifth season.

Costner’s attorney Marty Singer previously denied the rumors that the star has been difficult to work with, telling Puck News: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

But it does appear to be a busy time for him, as he just started shooting the second part of his “passion project” Western movie series, Horizon: An American Saga.

We’ll be sure to keep our Yellowstone hubs updated when new information comes in. You can check them out below:

