How many 1923 episodes are there? Paramount Plus release schedule

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

1923, a new Yellowstone spinoff starring Harrison Ford, is due to arrive on Paramount Plus – but how many episodes are there, and what time will they be available to stream?

Yellowstone is the most-watched TV show in America. Now on its fifth season, creator Taylor Sheridan has transformed his western into an empire, spawning spinoffs like 1883, 6666, and soon, 1923.

1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as ancestors of Kevin Costner’s Dutton patriarch, will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the release of 1923, viewers may be asking: how many episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff will there be, and when will they be released each week?

1923 episodes and release schedule on Paramount Plus

1923 Season 1 will have a total of eight episodes on Paramount+.

The prequel has already been renewed for a second season, so fans can look forward to a further eight episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff down the line.

The first episode of 1923 will be available via two channels: you can watch it straight after the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 5 on the Paramount Network at 9pm ET, or wait for it to come on Paramount Plus a few hours later.

Article continues after ad

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of 1923 every week:

Episode 1: Sunday, December 18

Episode 2: Sunday, January 1

Episode 3: Sunday, January 8

Episode 4: Sunday, January 15

Episode 5: Sunday, January 22

Episode 6: Sunday, January 29

Episode 7: Sunday, February 5

Episode 8: Sunday, February 12

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Only the first episode of 1923 will be airing on Paramount Network, with the rest exclusive to Paramount+. Also, there’s a two week break between Episode 1 and 2 for the holidays.

For fans of Yellowstone in the UK and Australia, you’ll need to wait until the following day; so, for Episode 1, that’ll be Monday, December 19, and so on.

Each episode of 1923 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus at the following times, dependent on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

8am UK

7pm New Zealand

Sadly, Paramount has yet to announce 1923 release dates in other international territories, so you’ll need to use a VPN to access the show if you’re based elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

For more on 1923, click here, and you can check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Rick and Morty Season 7