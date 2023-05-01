Yellowstone Season 5 still delayed as Kevin Costner shoots new Western

Fans hoping for Part 2 of Yellowstone Season 5 might be in for more of a wait, as Kevin Costner just started shooting the second part of his new Western movie series.

A lot has happened since the first half of Yellowstone’s latest season dropped on Paramount last November, with rumors circulating of drama between its main star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, and the possibility of Matthew McConaughey stepping in.

Costner’s attorney Marty Singer denied the rumors, previously saying: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.” Nonetheless, Season 5 Part 2 of the neo-Western show has been stuck in development hell, with fans wondering whether the new episodes will see the light of day.

One line that keeps coming up is that Costner is simply too busy with his forthcoming Western project Horizon, and recent news only adds to the speculation.

Kevin Costner shoots new Western that reportedly caused Yellowstone delays

New behind-the-scenes set photos appear to show that production is underway for part two of Costner’s four-movie Western epic Horizon, further suggesting Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 won’t make its proposed summer 2023 release date.

The images, which were first reported on by Screen Rant, were shared by Utah resident ​​Shelley Evans Palmer, who wrote: “Did you know that Kevin Costner is filming a new movie in St George, Utah? We are only a few minutes ride away from the set where we go on the razors so we got to check it out yesterday!”

Facebook/Shelley Evans Palmer

At the same time, Deadline confirmed the cameras had started rolling for the second movie while also sharing a number of stars who have joined the Warner Bros and New Line project, including Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi.

As the co-writer, producer, director, and star, Costner no doubt has his hands full with the upcoming film series, titled Horizon: An American Saga. Shooting for the first installment started in August 2022, and while the John Dutton star confirmed it had been completed by November, the idea is to shoot all four movies back-to-back.

What is Horizon: An American Saga all about?

Horizon: An American Saga is an ambitious project, one that spans 15 years of “the pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West” and sees Costner behind the camera for the first time since 2003’s Open Range.

The actor previously told Deadline: “America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

“Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions.”

Alongside the new cast confirmed for the second installment, the stars of the first movie will be making a return, including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Thomas Haden Church.

While there’s plenty of hype about the new Western epic, it doesn’t bode well for Yellowstone – it’s yet to be seen whether this will impact the proposed release date for Season 5 Part 2, but we’ll be sure to keep our hubs updated when new information comes in. You can check them out below:

