Kevin Costner shuts down Yellowstone feud question in awkward interview

While he definitely isn’t returning for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, Kevin Costner is keeping tight-lipped on his reported feud with Taylor Sheridan.

Fans can expect to see Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on November 10, 2024, but one key member of the Dutton family tree will be missing. It’s not been confirmed how Kevin Costner will leave the show, but it’s happening.

Instead of showing up at the Dutton Ranch, Costner has been on the press trail for his own Western project Horizon: An American Saga.

During an interview with Gayle King, Costner was asked about his alleged feud with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan – something he quickly, and awkwardly, shut down.

“I loved the show before anybody. It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes. That love was really strong,” Costner began. “The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was – it was something that I could do, wanted to do. I would make it fit.”

King replied, “But the characterization of you isn’t necessarily flattering. You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money. If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that.”

Costner’s response? “It’s not therapy, Gayle. We’re not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly.”

Though nothing has ever been confirmed, Costner’s issue with Sheridan is thought to come down to scheduling issues, creative differences, and Costner taking a smaller salary.

It was only June 20 that Costner confirmed he wouldn’t be returning for any future episodes of Yellowstone, releasing a video statement on social media.

“Thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love. I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue, Season 5 or into the future,” he stated.

“I loved it and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Sheridan has made no public comment on the latest Yellowstone-Kevin Costner news, but he told The Hollywood Reporter back in June 2023: “My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered.

“His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone.

“But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

“He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

