Kevin Costner’s lawyer calls out “lies” of Yellowstone Season 5 drama

Kevin Costner’s lawyer has hit back amid rumors of behind-the-scenes drama on Yellowstone Season 5, branding reports of him being difficult as “absolute lies.”

Costner is part of the Yellowstone furniture as much as Taylor Sheridan, the Western television empire’s creator. He plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who owns the titular ranch in Montana.

While the franchise has extended into spinoffs like 1883, 1923, and the upcoming 6666, the flagship show is now on its fifth season – but it may be its last, if recent reports are to be believed.

There’s been rumors of disagreements between Costner and Sheridan, with the possibility raised of Matthew McConaughey stepping in as the new lead.

Kevin Costner responds to Yellowstone Season 5 drama claims

In a new Puck News report from Matthew Belloni, Costner’s attorney Marty Singer responded to reports surrounding Yellowstone Season 5 and claims that he’s difficult to work with.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

The long and short of the rumors are this: Costner has been busy filming his four-part Western epic Horizon, so he doesn’t want to commit as much time to Yellowstone. With the show on its mid-season break, it’s said to be causing problems with finishing the other episodes.

However, Belloni’s report tells a far different story, with Costner reportedly set to receive a pay rise to $1.5 million per episode if Yellowstone moves onto Season 6. He’s also signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios through to 2025, Belloni says.

You can find out when to expect Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 here, and check out our other coverage of the franchise here.