With final Yellowstone episodes looming in the distance, Kevin Costner has finally spoken out about his potential return — which could happen under one condition.

Ever since the major delay of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, fans have been on edge waiting for what happens next. As the Dutton drama moves into the background, real-life tiffs have taken center stage — most notably between Kevin Costner and the franchise itself.

The beef between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan has been well reported, spiraling into Horizon: An American Saga, Costner’s separate Western project that’s due to be released in two parts this year. Thanks to ET, it’s been revealed that Kevin Costner would “love” to return to Yellowstone — on one condition.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” Costner explained. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Unsurprisingly, the “comfortable” remark has got the rumor mill churning once again, linking back to earlier reports that Costner’s split from Yellowstone boiled down to plot issues with his character, John Dutton.

Costner went onto add “[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] might be. But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

According to Puck newsletter before Costner’s remarks, “even if Costner significantly lowers his financial and time commitment demands, Sheridan may not want to bother reopening his finished scripts to accommodate a send-off for John Dutton.”

For more, check out our guide to the best Yellowstone episodes. We also have a breakdown of all the Yellowstone spinoffs you need to know about.

