TV & Movies

Kevin Costner would “love” to return to Yellowstone on one condition

Jasmine Valentine
Kevin Costner in YellowstoneParamount

With final Yellowstone episodes looming in the distance, Kevin Costner has finally spoken out about his potential return — which could happen under one condition.

Ever since the major delay of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, fans have been on edge waiting for what happens next. As the Dutton drama moves into the background, real-life tiffs have taken center stage — most notably between Kevin Costner and the franchise itself.

The beef between Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan has been well reported, spiraling into Horizon: An American Saga, Costner’s separate Western project that’s due to be released in two parts this year. Thanks to ET, it’s been revealed that Kevin Costner would “love” to return to Yellowstone — on one condition.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” Costner explained. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Unsurprisingly, the “comfortable” remark has got the rumor mill churning once again, linking back to earlier reports that Costner’s split from Yellowstone boiled down to plot issues with his character, John Dutton.

Costner went onto add “[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] might be. But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

According to Puck newsletter before Costner’s remarks, “even if Costner significantly lowers his financial and time commitment demands, Sheridan may not want to bother reopening his finished scripts to accommodate a send-off for John Dutton.”

For more, check out our guide to the best Yellowstone episodes. We also have a breakdown of all the Yellowstone spinoffs you need to know about.

Related Topics

Yellowstone

About The Author

Jasmine Valentine

Jasmine Valentine is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's the go-to source for all things Young Sheldon, as well as many Netflix originals. Jasmine has also written for the likes of Total Film, The Daily Beast, and Radio Times. You can email her here: jasmine.waters@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Lainey Wilson as Abby and Ian Bohen as Ryan in Yellowstone, walking through a carnival and holding arms
TV & Movies
Yellowstone star is certain their unexpected character will be in finale
Jessica Cullen
Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone, with items from the Yellowstone store around him
TV & Movies
5 weirdest pieces of Yellowstone merchandise you can buy
Jessica Cullen
Dave Annable and Kevin Costner as Lee and John Dutton on Yellowstone
TV & Movies
Let’s be honest, Yellowstone never really got better than this episode
Jessica Cullen
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner as Rip and John Dutton in Yellowstone
TV & Movies
Yellowstone fans can kill time with this fantastic cowboy show on Netflix
Jessica Cullen

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.