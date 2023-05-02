Yellowstone star “has no clue” when Season 5 will return

Country singer and Yellowstone cast member Lainey Wilson weighs in on the fate of Season 5 Part 2.

It’s been a long road to get to Season 5 of Yellowstone and it seems like that road just gets longer and longer by the day as issues still persist during its production.

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family as they deal with the highs and lows of owning the biggest ranch in Montana. The show is currently in its fifth season, with the first half of the season airing from November 2022 to January 2023 on the Paramount Network.

However, despite fans thinking the show was cancelled, the second part of Season 5 was supposed to be released in Summer 2023, but issues have prevented it from wrapping up production. And now Lainey Wilson, a new member of the cast, has spoken up about the future of the show.

Wilson discusses what she knows about Season 5 Part 2

Wilson sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the fate of her character, Abby, who was introduced in the beginning of Season 5 while waiting to go on stage during the Stagecoach festival that occurred over the weekend.

When discussing the future of Yellowstone, Wilson stated, “I have no clue what’s going on… I’m waiting on that phone call.”

The country singer went on to say that the “TV business is even crazier than the music business,” which could be referring to the chaotic mess that Season 5 of Yellowstone has devolved into.

Paramount The future of Yellowstone’s fifth season is uncertain.

Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, was reportedly in attendance for Wilson’s Stagecoach performance along with a number of her co-stars.

Wilson told ET that she was “planning on getting an update today” as Sheridan would be in the crowd and how “wild” the entire experience behind the scenes has been.

While Wilson does want to return for the rest of Season 5, she will be touring with fellow country music star Luke Combs until she receives the long-awaited phone call from the Yellowstone crew.

Yellowstone Season 5 has been thrown into chaos

There’s been quite a bit of drama behind the scenes of Yellowstone, mostly due to the friction between Sheridan and lead star Kevin Costner.

Allegedly, Costner has been taking issue with the show’s shooting schedule as he wanted to spend just 50 days shooting for Season 5, which would be a reduction of 15 days compared to previous seasons. And, when it came to Season 5 Part 2, he allegedly only wanted to spend just one week on set.

This sudden conflict with the show’s shooting schedule has been allegedly connected to Costner’s new venture, Horizon, which is a four-part Western he’s starring and directing in.

Paramount Season 5 Part 2 could be delayed due to issues with star Kevin Costner.

The drama only grew in the press when Costner missed a panel for Yellowstone in which Paramount network president Keith Cox said he was “very confident” that Costner would return for the rest of the fifth season without giving any evidence to that claim.

Plus, the Yellowstone co-stars who did make it to the panel confirmed that Season 5 Part 2 would be premiering in Summer 2023, despite filming not starting yet.

Unfortunately, it looks like Yellowstone fans won’t get the end of Season 5 when it was originally scheduled to air, if it even happens at all but, as always, we’ll be sure to keep our hubs updated when we get any new information. In the meantime, you can check them out our other Yellowstone hubs below:

