While the 2024 Golden Globes saw accolades and nominations for the past year’s hottest TV and movies, what about one of the most popular shows on the circuit? Here’s what you need to know about if Yellowstone received any nominations.

Awards season is well and truly underway, with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night (January 7) to honor the best movies, TV shows, and performances of the year.

Article continues after ad

All of the suspects you’d expect to see were on the nominations list, from Oppenheimer and Barbie to Succession and The Last of Us. But there’s one show in particular that continues to draw in numbers, earning record-breaking figures for its latest premiere. That show is Yellowstone.

Article continues after ad

But was Taylor Sheridan’s Kevin Costner-starring series in the lineup? Here’s what you need to know.

Did Yellowstone get any Golden Globes nominations?

No, Yellowstone wasn’t nominated in any categories at the 2024 Golden Globes, and therefore the show didn’t win any awards – but there’s a reasonable explanation as to why.

Article continues after ad

You see, the eligibility rules state that for a TV show to be nominated, it must be “a recurring series in the category of Musical, Comedy or Drama with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes aired during the qualifying year.”

And since 2023 was the qualifying year for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Yellowstone couldn’t be considered for any of the categories, as a majority of Season 5 Part 1 aired in 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Only the midseason finale, ‘A Knife and No Coin’, aired in 2023, which clocks in at less than 60 minutes without ads. So it didn’t make the cut. That being said, Kevin Costner – who won Best Actor in a Drama Series at last year’s Golden Globes – did make an appearance at the event.

Article continues after ad

The John Dutton star presented the Best Television Female Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series award alongside America Ferrera, and while the skit received some praise, a number of fans felt it was slightly awkward. Take a look for yourself:

Additionally, Costner was introduced as, “Golden Globe winner and director and star of Horizons: An American Saga Kevin Costner,” which some thought was a snub to Yellowstone.

Article continues after ad

Deadline’s Dominic Patten commented: “Never saw Costner as much of a public pugilist, but that sure was a sharp head-butt to the Taylor Sheridan franchise just a year after the actor won a Globe for his John Dutton III role.”

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is expected to drop in November 2024. Until then, you can check out our coverage of the show and its spinoffs below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date | Dutton family tree explained | 10 best Yellowstone characters

Article continues after ad