Golden Globes 2024: All winners

From Oppenheimer to The Bear, here’s a breakdown of all the winners from this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The Golden Globes is the boozy, unwieldy predecessor to the Academy Awards, and one of the first big ceremonies of the season, honoring the best movies, TV shows, and performances of the year.

Hosted by Jo Koy (whose jokes thudded down like a lead balloon from the get-go), actors, filmmakers, and celebrities across Hollywood gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to drink plenty of free wine, whisper gossip, laugh (or cringe) at their peers being roasted, and hopefully take to the stage to secure their awards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the jury’s still out on how much influence the Globes has over the impending season, it’s still a decent indicator of future winners – and upsets, if last night’s results are anything to go by.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Golden Globes 2024 winners

Below, we’ve listed the winner of each category at the 2024 Golden Globes, along with the rest of the nominees. Each winner will be capitalized, bold, and underlined.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

OPPENHEIMER

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

POOR THINGS

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best Motion Picture — Animated

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

ANATOMY OF A FALL (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

BARBIE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

CILLIAN MURPHY, OPPENHEIMER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

LILY GLADSTONE, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

PAUL GIAMATTI, THE HOLDOVERS

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

EMMA STONE, POOR THINGS

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

ROBERT DOWNEY JR., OPPENHEIMER

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH, THE HOLDOVERS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, OPPENHEIMER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

JUSTINE TRIET AND ARTHUR HARARI, ANATOMY OF A FALL

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Score

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON, OPPENHEIMER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

‘WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?’ — BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS O’CONNELL, BARBIE

‘Addicted to Romance’ — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

‘Dance the Night’ — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie

‘I’m Just Ken’ — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

‘Peaches’ — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

‘Road to Freedom’ — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

Best Television Series — Drama

SUCCESSION

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

THE BEAR

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

BEEF

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

KIERAN CULKIN, SUCCESSION

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

SARAH SNOOK, SUCCESSION

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE, THE BEAR

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

AYO EDEBIRI, THE BEAR

Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

STEVEN YEUN, BEEF

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

ALI WONG, BEEF

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

MATTHEW MACFADYEN, SUCCESSION

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

ELIZABETH DEBICKI, THE CROWN

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

RICKY GERVAIS, RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

You can check out the rest of our TV & movies coverage here.