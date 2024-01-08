Golden Globes 2024: All winners

Golden Globes 2024: All winnersCBS
From Oppenheimer to The Bear, here’s a breakdown of all the winners from this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.
The Golden Globes is the boozy, unwieldy predecessor to the Academy Awards, and one of the first big ceremonies of the season, honoring the best movies, TV shows, and performances of the year.
Hosted by Jo Koy (whose jokes thudded down like a lead balloon from the get-go), actors, filmmakers, and celebrities across Hollywood gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to drink plenty of free wine, whisper gossip, laugh (or cringe) at their peers being roasted, and hopefully take to the stage to secure their awards.
While the jury’s still out on how much influence the Globes has over the impending season, it’s still a decent indicator of future winners – and upsets, if last night’s results are anything to go by.
Golden Globes 2024 winners
Below, we’ve listed the winner of each category at the 2024 Golden Globes, along with the rest of the nominees. Each winner will be capitalized, bold, and underlined.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- OPPENHEIMER
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- POOR THINGS
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- THE BOY AND THE HERON
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- ANATOMY OF A FALL (France)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Past Lives (United States)
- Society of Snow (Spain)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- BARBIE
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- CILLIAN MURPHY, OPPENHEIMER
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- LILY GLADSTONE, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- PAUL GIAMATTI, THE HOLDOVERS
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- EMMA STONE, POOR THINGS
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- ROBERT DOWNEY JR., OPPENHEIMER
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH, THE HOLDOVERS
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Director
- CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, OPPENHEIMER
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- JUSTINE TRIET AND ARTHUR HARARI, ANATOMY OF A FALL
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Original Score
- LUDWIG GÖRANSSON, OPPENHEIMER
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
- ‘WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?’ — BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS O’CONNELL, BARBIE
- ‘Addicted to Romance’ — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
- ‘Dance the Night’ — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- ‘Peaches’ — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- ‘Road to Freedom’ — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
Best Television Series — Drama
- SUCCESSION
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- THE BEAR
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- BEEF
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- KIERAN CULKIN, SUCCESSION
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- SARAH SNOOK, SUCCESSION
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- JEREMY ALLEN WHITE, THE BEAR
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- AYO EDEBIRI, THE BEAR
- Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- STEVEN YEUN, BEEF
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- ALI WONG, BEEF
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- MATTHEW MACFADYEN, SUCCESSION
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- ELIZABETH DEBICKI, THE CROWN
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- RICKY GERVAIS, RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
