Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins says she didn’t “walk away” from sequel

Patty Jenkins has released a statement following the controversy surrounding the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 and claims the director “walked away” from the sequel.

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s tenure at DC Studios has only just begun, but they’re not messing around: Jason Momoa may be recast as Lobo after Aquaman 2, Man of Steel with Henry Cavill 2 may be axed, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 is no longer going ahead.

With regards to the latter project, “as it stood, it did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans”, and rumors indicated Jenkins may have “walked away” despite being offered the chance to rewrite it.

Jenkins has since addressed the online speculation, with Gunn also providing support.

Patty Jenkins didn’t “walk away” from Wonder Woman 3

In a statement, Jenkins wrote: “Sigh… I’m not one to take about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread/ This is simply not true. I never walked away.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

Gunn replied to Jenkins on Twitter, writing: “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

The director also commented on her Rogue Squadron Star Wars movie, confirming it’s still in “active development” despite being removed from Lucasfilm’s slate. It’s unclear when the film will be released, if at all.

