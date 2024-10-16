Asmongold “stepping away” from OTK leadership amid criticism over Palestine comments

Prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold has announced he’s “stepping away” from his leadership positions at OTK and Starforge in an apology video following backlash around his comments on Palestine.

Asmongold uploaded his 20-minute-long apology video to YouTube on October 16, 2024, in which he decried his statements on the conflict in Palestine as “horrible, disgusting and mean-spirited.”

He went on to outline his future plans for content creation, saying that he will start cutting down the hours he spends streaming to create more YouTube videos and focus on “trying things that are fun, trying to laugh more with people rather than at people.”

On top of that, Asmon hopes to start working toward self-improvement, saying that he’s been “devolving” over the last two years into an “a**hole.”

Twitch: Asmongold Asmongold came under fire on October 14 due to comments he made regarding the conflict in Palestine during a Twitch stream.

“I need to get myself in check. I need to get my mind under control. I need to fix my f*cking life. It’s insane. I think about it and it’s just in shambles. Everything about my life is basically f*cked.”

Near the end of his video, Asmon revealed that he wants to step back from his leadership roles at streaming organization OTK, which he co-founded, as well as Starforge, a PC company that he also co-owns.

“I’m gonna step away from my leadership position at OTK, and Starforge and everything. They’re fine with that. They respect that, and I wanna do this. I wanna do this not only for them, but mainly for myself so I can be a better version of myself for everyone.”

On top of this, Asmon said that he wants to visit the Middle East at the end of 2025, saying he wants to “see it for himself.”

“I’ve always read a lot of very bad things about Islam. I’ve made a lot of criticisms of it. I’ve talked to a lot of people about it. I’ve heard a lot about it, and I’ve been watching things about it, I’ve been hearing people telling me this is the way it is, but I’ve never seen it.”

Asmon also claimed that he wants to clean his infamously dirty house without help of a cleaning company, saying he views it as “penance” for his wrongdoings.

“I want to do this for myself,” he said. “I want to take accountability for the bad things I’ve done and for letting my life get this out of control.”

Asmongold’s latest video follows inflammatory remarks he made in an October 14 live stream about the ongoing conflict in Palestine, where he claimed he wouldn’t “cry a river” for people killed in Palestine because “they come from an inferior culture” that is “directly antithetical to everything western values stand for.”

He published a statement apologizing for his remarks to X later that day, and was banned from Twitch on October 15 for a temporary period.

When he returns to streaming, Asmon ultimately hopes to create a more positive and fun environment for his viewers while also working toward improving his personal life.

“I hope that now, after you’ve heard what I have to say, that a lot of you all can see why I’m kind of saying that I appreciate this. I really think that this is something I needed. I hope that this is the next part of the rest of my life. I want you guys to hold me accountable to that.”