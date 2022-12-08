Jason Momoa set for Lobo recast after Aquaman 2

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Aquaman 2 may be the last time we see Jason Momoa in the role – because he’s set to be recast as Lobo in the future of the DCEU, according to a new report.

After a brief appearance via a secret video file in Batman v Superman, Momoa made his DC debut as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, then starring in his own billion-busting solo movie a year later.

The actor, who’s since starred in Dune and will play the villain in Fast X, has been open about his initial confusion about being approached for the role, instead believing he was right for another part.

Well, his dream may finally be coming true – it looks like Momoa could actually be playing Lobo.

Jason Momoa may give up Aquaman for Lobo

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa may be a “pivotal figure” in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plan for DC Studios. Wonder Woman 3 has also been cancelled, and Henry Cavill’s Superman return in Man of Steel 2 is in jeopardy.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to Aquaman, could see the actor wrap up his time as the Atlantean superhero. “But it would not spell the end of the actor’s involvement with DC, with sources saying the actor would lead another movie or franchise,” the outlet wrote.

Who would he play? All signs point toward Lobo, the “Biggest Bastich of the Universe.”

He’s more of an anti-hero than villain, having fought alongside the good guys and the bad, “pretty much just drifting towards whoever pays him the most to get the job done, or which side promises him the better, bloodier fight,” according to DC.

Momoa recently said his “dream project” was in development following Gunn’s takeover of DC. “The greatest news, some of the greatest news of my life just happened. I can’t say anything about it,” he said.

“F*ck yes! Argh! I can’t wait to share with you but they won’t let me share with you… you know who you are… mwah Maestro!”

This comes after multiple interviews since 2016 where Momoa has expressed interest in Lobo, either playing him or having the character involved in the DCEU. You can read more about that here.

Aquaman 2 is due for release on December 25, 2023.

