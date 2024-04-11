Young Sheldon Season 7 finally brings Big Bang Theory plot full circle

Episode 7 of Young Sheldon Season 7 will be the most monumental yet — but it also brings an ironic Big Bang Theory plot full circle.

Georgie and Mandy are finally getting married in Young Sheldon Season 7, with their spur-of-the-moment nuptials taking place in Episode 7. After some heated family arguments in Episode 6, all seems to be well among the Coopers and the McAllisters — all except Sheldon isn’t present at the courthouse ceremony.

It’s something that fans have been trying to reason away ever since the first preview images were released, wondering whether Sheldon was completely left out in the cold or was in fact officiating the ceremony himself.

Thanks to a new promo clip, all has been revealed — Sheldon didn’t have time to arrive from college, meaning that he wasn’t officially invited. Fortunately, Sheldon seems pleased to miss the ordeal, bringing an ironic plot from The Big Bang Theory to mind.

“And then 24 years later, Sheldon will be forced to beg Georgie to come to his wedding since Mary wouldn’t come unless he did,” one YouTube comment reads. A second added, “At least Sheldon came all the way to Texas to invite his brother to his wedding.”

Sheldon’s relationship with his brother Georgie clearly changed a lot from Young Sheldon Season 7 to The Big Bang Theory, given that Georgie isn’t even mentioned by name or introduced until Season 11. This is something that the upcoming Young Sheldon sequel might touch on, but that doesn’t mean the damage hasn’t been done between the Cooper family and weddings.

“FYI, Missy did NOT invite Sheldon to the wedding, but did invite Sheldon to the birth of her 1st child. Likely with Billy Sparks,” a third fan clarified.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.