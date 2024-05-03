Young Sheldon sequel reveals title and fans think it’s a clue

The Young Sheldon sequel officially has its title — but some fans think it’s a clue about Georgie and Mandy’s future.

Due to begin filming in July, the title for the Young Sheldon sequel has been officially revealed as Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage — and some fans think it implies that the pair marry more than once.

Viewers have already seen the couple’s wedding in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, already taking care of daughter Cece before tying the knot. With actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment both announcing the title online, some fans are wondering if the emphasis on first marriage in the title suggests that more are on the horizon.

“Georgie and Mandy’s FIRST marriage!???” one Instagram reply read. “Does this mean Georgie’s second marriage is to Mandy again?”

“First marriage?” another weighed in. “I know Georgie was married numerous times, maybe Mandy came back later after the others.”

As The Big Bang Theory reveals in Season 11, Georgie grew up to have a string of ex-girlfriends and ex-wives behind him, reuniting with his grown-up brother as a single man. When Sheldon wins his Nobel prize in the TBBT finale, he remarks that two of Georgie’s ex-wives messaged to congratulate him.

With Georgie and Mandy so popular as a couple, many fans have hoped that they are endgame, making the first marriage theory more likely. However, this isn’t just a conclusion that viewers want — though the Young Sheldon sequel has already sparked outrage by being filmed in multicam — but also Osment herself.

“I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife,” Emily Osment explained when she was asked about the storyline by TV Line. “People get divorced and then they get remarried. Why can’t she [Mandy] be both?”

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is due to air on CBS this fall. No release date has been confirmed, but the Young Sheldon sequel will continue to air on Thursdays.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.