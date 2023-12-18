Virgin River has its fair share of romantic trysts – but will Brady and Brie ever get back together? Here’s what we know.

First meeting in Season 3, bad boy Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and no-nonsense attorney Brie (Zibby Allen), the pair have had plenty of ups and downs during their time together in Virgin River.

However, fans were heartbroken when the couple split up during Season 5, with both Brady and Brie pursuing new partners in the meantime.

Article continues after ad

With drama on the horizon, will Brady and Brie get back together in Virgin River Season 6? Here’s everything we know.

Will Brady and Brie get back together in Virgin River?

Though nothing has been confirmed, some fans have a strong hunch that Brady is set to get back together with Brie in Virgin River Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

At the end of Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, Brie is still with Mike (Marco Grazzini) after swooping in while she was with her then-boyfriend Brady. Brady also moved earlier in the season with local girl Lark (Elise Gatien), officially driving Brady and Brie apart.

Article continues after ad

However, there looks to be more to Lark than meets the eye. In the final moments of the festive episodes, she gets a call from Jimmy (Ian Tracey), who is known as Calvin’s (David Cubitt) right-hand man. He’s currently in jail, with the conversation between the pair remaining largely secretive. At the end of the call, Lark remarks that Brady is none the wiser, suggesting that she is hiding something big enough to break them up.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Who’s willing to bet that Lark falls in love with Brady despite whatever scheme she has cooking with that inmate dude? Then, Mike finds out and arrests her and all is ruined. Brady ends up with no one because in Brie’s eyes, perpetual f*ckup. Mel and Jack adopt Hazel so they don’t have to go through another miscarriage. All of this happens in the span of 3 days in Virgin River la la land, but like 14 years for us. The end,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“I think Brie and Brady will share an undeniable moment and/or kiss, she will be forced to break it off with Mike. Their chemistry is second to none!” another suggested.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of where Lark’s scheme is heading, many fans agree that it’s the perfect moment for Brady and Brie to get back together.

“After a short-lived dalliance with the “nice guy” Mike, Brie will return to bad boy Brady, and personally, I’m here for it,” one Reddit user shared in their Virgin River Season 6 predictions.

Article continues after ad

“I think the Lark/Jimmy setup is ultimately going to result in Brady and Brie getting back together. The writers teased it quite a bit in the two holiday episodes IMO. Feelings and chemistry is still there 100%,” another fan weighed in.

You can check out more of our Virgin River coverage in the links below: